FCC’s For Nigeria’s Unity, Acting Chair Tells MDAs

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has warned the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the need to adhere strictly to Federal Character rules, stating that it is for Nigeria’s unity.

The Commission also warned that the MDAs should not rely on Federal Character to employ unqualified candidates against qualified ones.

The Acting Chairman, Hon. Kayode Oladele, who stated this in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs & Communication, Chizea Chukwudi in Abuja said: “When fairness guides our appointments, when no part of the country feels excluded, we are reducing grievances and strengthening cohesion. That is the true spirit of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu.”

Hon. Oladele stated that: “The 1999 Constitution and the FCC Act place on the Commission the duty to promote, monitor, and enforce compliance with the principles of fairness in appointments. In line with this, no MDA is permitted to issue letters of appointment without first obtaining the Commission’s Certificate of Compliance.”

On what is required of the MDAs in carrying out employment, the FCC said: “Vacancies must be identified cadre by cadre and spread equitably after a joint meeting with FCC; all vacancies must be advertised in at least two national newspapers, with six weeks minimum for applications; online and hard-copy submissions are both accepted; no application or processing fees shall be charged and only qualified candidates should be shortlisted, on a State-by-State basis, with deliberate inclusion of women and persons with disabilities.”

Oladele added that while public institutions such as ASCON, CMD, and PSIN may be engaged to conduct aptitude tests, recruitment exercises must not be outsourced to private consulting firms.

On the vision of the present administration towards Federal Character, Oladele emphasised that: “The Renewed Hope Agenda is clear about fairness, equity, and inclusivity in governance. By ensuring equal opportunities in the federal service, we are making every Nigerian feel a sense of belonging, which is critical to our national unity.