FCCPC Withdraws Criminal Charge Against MultiChoice Chairman, MD

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday, withdrew the criminal charge filed against MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its top officers after parties said they had resolved their differences.

FCCPC’s lawyer, Daniel Amadi, told Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court shortly after the matter was called for arraignment of the defendants.

“The matter is for hearing, but we have filed a notice of withdrawal on August 16. “Parties have settled and we agree to withdraw this suit,” he told the court.

The defence counsel, Rolake Akingbola, did not oppose the application and Justice Omotosho subsequently struck out the charge.

The judge had, on June 24, fixed yesterday for the arraignment of the company and its senior workers over allegations bordering on breach of FCCPC Act, 2018.

Defendants in the case included Adewunmi Ogunsanya, the Chairman of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and John Ugbe, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the company.