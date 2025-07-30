FCCPC Warns Traders To Stop Fake Price Inflation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Wednesday issued a warning to traders across Lagos State to cease artificial price inflation and ensure the authenticity and safety of their goods.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello, made the call at a Market Engagement Forum organised by the commission in Lagos.

Bello, represented by the Principal Consumer and Business Education Officer, FCCPC, Mrs Bridget Etim, emphasized the commitment of the commission to promoting fair competition and safeguarding consumer rights, as enshrined in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.

He reminded all businesses, irrespective of their scale or operational setting, that they are subject to the provisions of this law.

Bello said that findings from recent FCCPC operations included the discovery of expired rice re-bagged and sold as premium brands at Daleko Market.

He condemned such “wrong and illegal” practices, emphasising the inherent risks to public health and the damage inflicted on the reputation of honest traders.

He stressed that such violations not only harm the integrity of the market but also disadvantage honest traders who adhere to ethical practices.

While acknowledging the pressures faced by traders, including rising operational costs, Bello reiterated the FCCPC’s dual mandate: consumer protection and the amplification of genuine business concerns to relevant agencies.