FCCPC Warns Ikeja, Eko Discos Against Flouting Rules On Meter Replacement

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned Ikeja and Eko electricity distribution companies (IKEDC and EKEDC) of consequences of flouting its order to cease all activities related to the planned replacement of Unistar meters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by FCCPC’s Director Corporate Affairs, Mr. Ondaje Ijagwu, it reiterated that the Commission’s directive remained in full force, “and any attempt by these DisCos to proceed in contravention of it will attract severe consequences.

“Contrary to recent rumours, the approval of new meter prices by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has no connection with the proposed replacement of Unistar meters by IKEDC and EKEDC.

“The planned replacement has been invalidated by both the FCCPC and NERC, and there is no indication that the affected DisCos have breached our directives,” it said.

The statement clarified that Ikeja and Eko DisCos could not proceed with the withdrawal or replacement of the Unistar meters unless they fully comply with NERC’s Order on Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete Enduser Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (Order No. NERC/246/2021).

“The order mandates that meter replacements must be prompt, without disrupting service and at no cost to the consumer; and ensuring that consumers are not subjected to estimated billing due to delayed installations.

“The FCCPC’s position remains clear: Non-compliance with these directives by Ikeja and Eko DisCos will not be tolerated. Any breach of this directive will attract stiff penalties in line with the provisions of existing consumer protection laws.”

Share

Please follow and like us: