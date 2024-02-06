FCCPC warns digital money lenders against violating rules

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned digital money lenders of sanction in the face of a renewed upsurge in violations of the inter-agency joint task force’s limited interim regulatory/ registration framework and guidelines for digital lending 2022. The Commission’s warning issued on Monday by the Acting Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, is on the backdrop unethical methods being applied by DMLs in recovery.

To this end, FCCPPC said it planned in the coming days to engage with approved loan apps with respect to a more robust compliance framework including any additional requirements where applicable, and possible mechanisms for otherwise blacklisted apps. “Commission understands the increased demand for loans during this time of year, leading to an increased risk of default due to large numbers and typical cash flow challenges and constraints.

However, the solution cannot be to violate law or utilise unethical recovery methods. As such, the Commission is intensifying enforcement efforts and adopting a zero-tolerance stance towards any exploitation of consumers or abusive conduct, whether in balance calculations, loan default enforcement, or recovery processes. “The Commission will welcome demonstrated and timely compliance by all legitimate operators in order to promote and enhance fairness to consumers and fairness among competitors. With respect to operators that do not possess the Commission’s approval, the scrutiny process will include law enforcement action against such, in addition to regulatory prohibition and consequences,” it said.