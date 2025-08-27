FCCPC Warns Against Consumption Of Chemically Ripened Fruits

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday warned the public to avoid consuming fruits ripened with harmful chemicals like calcium carbide.

Chief Executive Officer Olatunji Bello gave the warning on Monday at a one-day sensitisation programme on food quality standards, organised by the agency in Ado-Ekiti.

Bello, represented by the Director of Quality Assurance Nkechi Mba, frowned on the increasing sale of adulterated and contaminated foods in the markets.

According to him, the sensitisation programme is the first step towards alerting unsuspecting people and sending a warning signal to “defiant” perpetrators.

He said a total enforcement of the law has commenced, noting that the agency would not shy away from performing its roles. Bello said the FCCPC has the statutory responsibility to protect and promote the interests and welfare of consumers at all times.