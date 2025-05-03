FCCPC To Meta: Exiting Nigeria Won’t Erase Your Liabilities

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has responded to a reported threat by Meta Platforms Inc., owners of WhatsApp, to exit Nigeria, describing it as a calculated move to sway public opinion and pressure the Commission into reversing its stance.

In a statement issued on Saturday by FCCPC spokesperson Mr. Ondaje Ijagwu, the Commission emphasized that quitting the Nigerian market does not exempt Meta from responsibility or legal consequences arising from its actions.

The statement followed the recent affirmation of the Commission’s final order by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, which mandates Meta to comply with Nigerian laws.

According to the FCCPC, Meta Platforms and WhatsApp (collectively referred to as the “Meta Parties”) were investigated for violating the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

“The Commission found that the Meta Parties engaged in multiple and repeated violations of the FCCPA (2018) and the NDPR.

“These included denying Nigerians the right to control their personal data, unauthorized transfer and sharing of Nigerian user data, discriminatory treatment against Nigerian users compared to those in other countries, and abuse of market dominance through the imposition of unfair privacy policies,” the statement read.

The FCCPC also pointed out that Meta has faced similar penalties in other jurisdictions without threatening to withdraw from those markets.

“Interestingly, Meta was fined $1.5 billion in Texas and recently ordered to pay $1.3 billion for violating EU data privacy rules. In countries like India, South Korea, France, and Australia, Meta has faced various sanctions but never resorted to the blackmail of threatening to exit. In all those cases, they complied.”

The Commission reiterated that the Tribunal’s order requires Meta to stop exploiting Nigerian consumers, adopt practices in line with national standards, and respect consumer rights in accordance with international best practices.

“Threatening to leave Nigeria does not absolve Meta of liability from a judicial process. For the avoidance of doubt, the FCCPC remains resolute in its mission to protect consumers and uphold data privacy, ensuring a fair and accountable digital marketplace in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

