FCCPC To Arraign MultiChoice CEO Over Obstruction Of Investigation

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) announced on Tuesday that it will be arraigning MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, and other executives for obstructing the investigation and failing to comply with legal summons.

This action follows a charge sheet marked FHC/ABJ/CR/197/2025, filed by the FCCPC legal team, led by Barrister Nsitem Chizenum.

The decision comes after a ruling by an Abuja Federal High Court on May 8, 2025, which dismissed MultiChoice Nigeria Limited’s lawsuit aimed at upholding the price increases for DStv and GOtv in Nigeria.

