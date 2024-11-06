FCCPC Threatens To Sanction Erring Discos For Billing Inaccuracies, Inadequate Customer Care

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) may invoke sanctions on erring power distribution companies (DisCos) following reports of extortion, unfair treatment by power consumers across the country FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO Mr. Tunji Bello, warned representatives of all the eleven Discos operating in the country yesterday in Abuja, at an urgent stakeholders’ meeting conveyed by the consumer protection commission to address various customers complaints against Discos.

Also in attendance at the meeting, were senior officials of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commis – sion (NERC) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA). Speaking, Bello said: “Electricity should be reliable, accessible, and affordable.

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian electricity sector has long grappled with a range of consumer issues. “From our analysis of consumer complaints, it is clear that electricity consumers routinely endure problems related to billing, metering, transformers, connections, disconnections, and customer service, among others.

“Regrettably, many of these challenges, from billing inaccuracies to inadequate customer care, are human-made. “They stem from systemic inefficiencies and a troubling culture of impunity among certain service providers.

Share

Please follow and like us: