New Telegraph

November 6, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 6, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FCCPC Threatens To…

FCCPC Threatens To Sanction Erring Discos For Billing Inaccuracies, Inadequate Customer Care

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) may invoke sanctions on erring power distribution companies (DisCos) following reports of extortion, unfair treatment by power consumers across the country FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO Mr. Tunji Bello, warned representatives of all the eleven Discos operating in the country yesterday in Abuja, at an urgent stakeholders’ meeting conveyed by the consumer protection commission to address various customers complaints against Discos.

Also in attendance at the meeting, were senior officials of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commis – sion (NERC) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA). Speaking, Bello said: “Electricity should be reliable, accessible, and affordable.

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian electricity sector has long grappled with a range of consumer issues. “From our analysis of consumer complaints, it is clear that electricity consumers routinely endure problems related to billing, metering, transformers, connections, disconnections, and customer service, among others.

“Regrettably, many of these challenges, from billing inaccuracies to inadequate customer care, are human-made. “They stem from systemic inefficiencies and a troubling culture of impunity among certain service providers.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oyebanji Mourns As Ekiti CJ Adeyeye Dies At 64
Read Next

Tinubu Decorates AG COAS, Oluyede, With New Rank
Share
Copy Link
×