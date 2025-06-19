FCCPC Seals Visa Application Centre Over Alleged Obstruction

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the premises of TLScontact, a visa application centre, over allegations of obstructing an ongoing investigation and assaulting FCCPC officials on two separate occasions.

The enforcement action, which unfolded in a tense and rowdy atmosphere, followed repeated incidents at TLScontact, a firm providing visa support services to Nigerian applicants. The Commission had to evacuate both TLS offices located in the same building before sealing them.

Director of the Surveillance and Investigation Department at FCCPC, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka, who led the operation, appealed to affected visa applicants for their understanding.

She instructed them to submit their contact information and assured them that TLScontact would be mandated to email updates regarding their visa applications and reimburse them for any inconvenience or costs incurred.

Speaking to journalists after the enforcement, Adeyinka said the Commission acted following a consumer complaint received in March 2025, which led to a formal inquiry. However, officials of TLS allegedly assaulted FCCPC officers sent to deliver a letter requesting amicable resolution of the issue.

“On March 25, 2025, based on a consumer complaint, a letter was served on TLS to address the issue through our complaint resolution process. Rather than cooperate, TLS officials assaulted our officers who were lawfully discharging their duties,” Adeyinka said.

She added that when TLS was later summoned in accordance with Section 33 of the FCCPA, the company again obstructed the process, assaulting FCCPC staff and even uniformed police officers accompanying them.

“In line with the relevant provisions of the FCCPA, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, directed that the premises be sealed for offering services the Commission now deems unlawful,” she stated.

When asked about the specific nature of the original complaint, Adeyinka disclosed that it involved the alleged non-provision of visa processing services despite payment by the consumer. She added that while the enforcement was ongoing, several other applicants on-site also lodged complaints against TLS.

“Even as we conducted the sealing, additional complaints were received from consumers dissatisfied with TLS’s services. This only reinforces the need for the company to appear before the Commission to explain its operations in Nigeria,” she said.

The FCCPC has now issued a fresh summons directing TLScontact to appear at its headquarters by 2 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025. The summons, signed by the Commission’s Head of Legal Services, Nsitem Chizenum, was addressed to the Country Manager of TLScontact, a Teleperformance Company.

The company is expected “to appear, produce, and provide all relevant documents and testify regarding its failure to comply with a lawful request, as well as its obstruction of an investigation, pursuant to Section 110 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018.”

