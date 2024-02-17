FCCPC Seals Up Abuja Store Over Alleged Extortion, Price Manipulation

The Federal Competi- tion and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has sealed up popular Sahad Stores, located at Area 11 Abuja, over allegation of extorting and short changing customers through misleading price tags on their products.

Officials of the FCCPC led by its Acting Executive Vice Chairman, Adamu Ahmed Abudullahi stormed the business premises of the company about 9:20 am on Friday, accompanied by armed security men to carry out the enforcement.

Before evacuating all staff from the six storey building, the EVC after speaking to the management interrogated the price of some goods which unfortunately, was different from the price on the system.

Further explanation and investigation by the FCCPC enforcement team showed that there were different prices on the same goods from the same manufacturer, while some goods from the same manufacturer but different brands had the same price tag at the shelf whereas the prices in the system were different for each different brand.

Despite pleas from the ed the store must be sealed before any further plea or complaint would be entertained.

He said: “Misleading pricing and lack of transparency in pricing is against section 115(3) of FCCPC Act which frowns at consumers being charged higher than what’s on display at the price shelves. “That’s the enforcement that we just did today. The afinvolved in this obnoxious practice.

This amounts to the violation of the FCCPC Act. “Section 115(3) states that anyone that contravenes the section is liable to a fine of N100m or even more, while the Directors of the Company, upon conviction, is liable to N10m each or six months imprisonment or both.

“We found out that there was a violation of this Act. So, we mobilised in full force to show them that our mandate is clear and we don’t compromise on that.

We are strongly committed to the cause of promoting and protecting consumers’ interest. “What we did today at Sahad Store is to ensure they comply with the law.

We had invited them over to come defend themselves but they never showed up to do that. At one point, they sent a lawyer who, obviously, claimed ignorance of the fact of the matter.