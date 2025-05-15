FCCPC Seals Illegal Consumer Protection Outfit

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, has sealed the premises of an illegal entity operating under the name Community Crime Prevention Initiative of Nigeria (CCPIN) in Aba, Abia State.

The Commission confirmed the enforcement action in a statement issued by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the illegal outfit was operating at No. 214 Aba-Owerri Road, Aba, and had been falsely presenting itself to the public as an “Authorised Consumer Protection NGO” affiliated with the FCCPC.

The FCCPC said CCPIN had issued misleading public notices, claimed to be conducting joint surveillance operations with the Commission, and solicited consumer complaints through unauthorised telephone lines.

During the operation, the operator of the illegal facility, identified as Onwuka K. Okorie, was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody at the World Bank Police Station, Abayi-Aba, pending further investigation and possible prosecution.

Several items bearing the FCCPC’s name, logo, and forged enforcement materials were recovered from the premises.

The Commission categorically disassociated itself from CCPIN and warned that it does not authorise, partner with, or delegate consumer protection or enforcement powers to NGOs, private organisations, or individuals without formal legal approval.

“The FCCPC operates with a high level of transparency and is fully committed to protecting consumers and ensuring market integrity,” the statement read.

It further advised the public to disregard any announcements, sealing notices, or campaigns issued by CCPIN or its representatives, stressing that such actions are not sanctioned by the Commission.

Share