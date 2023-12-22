FCCPC Remits N22bn Into Government Coffers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) generated N56 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR) in 2023. From the amount, it remit- ted N22.4 billion into the government’s coffers. A substantial portion of the earnings was realised from penalties, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, confirmed the figures on Thursday in Abuja at a media engagement organised by the Commission.

He added that in 2020, the Commission’s budget from the government was N887 million and it got an IGR of N864 million. ”By 2021, the government approved a budget of N1.8 billion to the Commission and the agency generated N4 billion and remit- ted N1.6 billion. ”As a matter of fact, what the government released from the treasury that year for the agency was N1.3 billion, so the agency gave the government more money than it got from it.

“In 2022, the budget was N1.3 billion for the agency, the agency did not touch a single kobo of the operational or capital expense, the agency made N5.2 billion and remitted N2.6 billion. In 2023, our IGR is N56 billion and we remitted to the government N22.4 billion,” he said. He said the Commission had since January 1, vacated Federal Government’s budgetary provisions, adding that 90 per cent of the IGR was gotten from penalties.

According to him, “we believe that businesses must be held accountable and we believe in consequences. ”What makes the market stable is holding businesses accountable. Consequence management system is what we have adopted. We are not trying to close down businesses but they must know that if you snooze, you lose . You cannot distort the market and expect that there will be no consequences.”