FCCPC Re- Opens Shut Sahad Store

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have lifted the closure order on the Abuja mega consumers’ store – Sahad Store shut on Friday for lack of transparency in pricing. The re- opening confirmed by FCCPC on Saturday in a statement issued by its Acting Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adamu Abdullahi followed mutual understanding and commitment from the store to implement transparent pricing practices.

According to the Commission, it investigated the FMCG store January 8, 2024 following reports of misleading pricing practices. The investigation, it explained, revealed that the store displayed lower prices on shelves and charged higher prices at checkout, contravening Section 115 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018. “The investigation included all branches of the store in Abuja to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the issue and implement corrective measures across the entire chain.

The FCCPC promptly issued a summons to specific staff of the FCMG store, asking them to appear on February 12, 2024, to discuss corrective measures. However, the staff failed to appear with- out justification, raising concerns about potential violations under Section 33(3) of the FCCPA”. “Consequently, on February 16, 2024, FCCPC operatives visited the FCMG store and confirmed through random checks that the deceptive practice did not only continue, but cashiers also charged prices at their discretion, leaving unsuspecting customers vulnerable to unfair pricing.

Exercising its authority under Section 18(f), the Com- mission temporarily sealed the premises to allow the store time to readjust their pricing system”. “Subsequently, following a mutual understanding and commitment from the store to implement transparent pricing practices, the FCCPC reopened the store on February 16, 2024, at about 7:00 PM”, it said.