FCCPC Raids Rice Cartels Over Fake Foreign Brands

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Tuesday raided stores of rice sellers involved in re-bagging locally produced rice and selling it as foreign brands to unsuspecting customers.

At the Utako Ultra Modern Market in Abuja, known for its high concentration of rice traders, FCCPC officials accompanied by security operatives from the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) stormed the market unannounced.

The exercise led to the sealing of several shops caught in the act of re-bagging local rice as foreign brands such as Stallion and Mama Gold.

The Commission revealed that intelligence reports indicated these foreign rice brands have not been imported into Nigeria since 2015.

During the raid, about ten large shops stocked with various rebranded rice bags were sealed, and the owners were directed to report to the FCCPC headquarters for investigation.

FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Boladale Adeyinka, condemned the deceitful practice during a media briefing.

She explained that the Commission’s intelligence confirmed that imported rice brands are no longer legitimately available in the Nigerian market.

“The Commission has resolved to carry out this ongoing operation to confirm and validate reports that local rice is being packaged as imported rice,” Adeyinka said.

She stressed that due to Nigerians’ preference for foreign rice despite it no longer being officially available, some market cartels have resorted to re-bagging local rice and marketing it as imported.

“That is exploitative. It is against consumer economic interests,” she noted.

Adeyinka emphasized that consumers are misled into purchasing what they believe is foreign rice, while in reality, it is locally produced rice packaged in outdated imported-branded bags.

“They are not imported. They are not from Thailand. In fact, for Mama Gold, all exports ceased as far back as 2015. This is 2025, and yet, as you heard from a trader’s testimony, he is aware that those sizes are no longer sold. That’s why we’re here,” she said.

She added that due process would be followed, and the implicated products would be confiscated by the federal government.

“We will trace and identify those producing and branding local rice with foreign labels that no longer exist in the market. The brand owners have already publicly announced they no longer distribute in Nigeria.

However, due to brand recognition, these cartels continue to exploit consumers,” she stated.

She assured the public that the Commission will continue to remove such deceptive products from the market and warned sellers to ensure their stock is sourced from Nigerian mills or authorized distributors/importers.

“We have administrative penalties and fines under our law. Any resistance by traders or refusal to cooperate with investigators will result in prosecution,” she warned.

Reacting, Igwenma Alex, Secretary of the Utako Market Shop Ownership/Traders Association, claimed that rice sellers had full stock and were unaware that the foreign brands had been banned.

“When something is banned, shouldn’t awareness be created for Nigerians? So that they know it’s now considered counterfeit? Even when you ban something, it’s not just about the traders—you’re protecting the entire nation,” he said.

He added that he could not vouch for the rice sellers, stating: “If it is something that happened within 6–12 months, it might be understandable. But for something banned for years, traders doing the business ought to have known.”

One of the affected traders, whose shop was sealed by the FCCPC, told journalists that he had no knowledge that the rice brands had been banned or were no longer in circulation.

“I wouldn’t have bought them if I knew,” he said, explaining that he sources his goods from Kaduna Road and Kano.

