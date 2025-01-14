FCCPC, NCC Sign MoU To Shield Telecoms Consumers From Exploitative Practices

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC ) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC ) have taken proactive action to shield telecom consumers in the country from exploitative practices.

The two agencies on Tuesday in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU) designed to streamline operations for telecom operators through a one-stop-shop approach.

The agreement is designed to ensure robust consumer protection, fair competition, and the eradication of exploitative practices in the telecommunications sector of the Nigerian economy.

The agreement is structured to benefit both operators and consumers in addition to fostering harmonious collaboration between both organisations.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello signed on behalf the the Commission while the EVC/Chief Executive of the NCC Dr. Aminu Maida signed the agreement for the telecoms regulator.

Speaking at the event, Bello said the agreement is consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of fostering economic growth through regulatory collaboration, enhanced market efficiency, and prioritising consumer welfare.

He described the synergy as critical to ensuring comprehensive oversight and consumer protection without regulatory conflicts or duplications.

Through this partnership, Bello stated that the FCCPC and NCC would be making life easier for the generality of consumers in dealing with two government agencies on the same issue at the same time.

The signing of the MoU, he added, symbolises the convergence of two diligent government agencies in compliance with legal requirements to eliminate regulatory gaps in the telecoms industry.

He said, “The journey to this milestone has been both challenging and rewarding. I am pleased that with Dr Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, we have successfully achieved this milestone.

“Guided by our shared vision, this partnership will benefit both operators and consumers. It will foster harmonious collaboration between our organisations, streamline operations for telecom operators through a one-stop-shop approach in many instances, and ensure robust consumer protection, fair competition, and the eradication of exploitative practices.

“This is entirely consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of fostering economic growth through regulatory collaboration, enhanced market efficiency, and prioritising consumer welfare.

“Given the importance of this legal requirement, today’s event should inspire other sector regulators to establish similar collaborative frameworks with the FCCPC, as mandated by Section 105 of the FCCPA.

“This will ensure that consumers across all sectors enjoy the benefits of coordinated and comprehensive regulatory oversight.”

The NCC Boss in his remarks at the event stated that the agreement is the outcome of healthy engagements and events that have strengthened the resolve of both institutions to protect the Nigerian consumer, especially in the communications industry.

“Today, we celebrate the beginning of a strategic partnership between two critical regulatory institutions, each committed to advancing the welfare of the Nigerian people through fair competition and robust consumer protection frameworks.

“In an era of rapid technological advancements, the significance of collaboration between regulatory bodies cannot be overstated.

“The telecommunications sector, in particular, has become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic and social development.

“This makes it imperative that we ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders while protecting consumers who depend on reliable and affordable communications services,” he added.

Maida described the MoU as a testament to the shared vision of fostering a transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused telecommunications industry.

He added, “By aligning our efforts, the NCC and FCCPC aim to avoid regulatory uncertainty and create clarity for the benefit of all stakeholders in the communications sector and in furtherance of their joint responsibility to ensure the realization of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business objectives.

“Our partnership also highlights the importance of synergy in regulatory oversight. The challenges we face today—whether they relate to market abuses, consumer rights violations, or the complexities of a digital economy—demand a united front and a consistent approach to policy implementation.

“This MoU will ensure that our respective mandates are harmonized to achieve maximum impact.”

The NCC Boss commended the leadership of the FCCPC for its commitment to protecting consumers and promoting healthy competition across sectors.

He also called on all stakeholders to embrace the spirit of collaboration that the partnership represents, noting that together, the NCC and FCCPC can achieve the goals of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us: