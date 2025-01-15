FCCPC, NCC Sign MoU To Shield Phone Users From Exploitation

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have taken proactive step aimed at shielding telephone users from exploitation.

The two agencies yesterday in Abuja entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to streamline operations for telecoms operators through a one-stop-shop approach.

The agreement is designed to ensure robust consumer protection, fair competition, and the eradication of exploitative practices in the telecommunications sector of the Nigerian economy.

The agreement is structured to benefit both operators, consumers in addition to fostering harmonious collaboration between both organisations.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello, signed on behalf the the Commission while the EVC/Chief Executive of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, signed the agreement for the telecoms regulator.

Speaking at the event, Bello said the agreement was consistent with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of fostering economic growth through regulatory collaboration, enhanced market efficiency, and prioritising consumer welfare.

He described the synergy as critical to ensuring comprehensive oversight and consumer protection without regulatory conflicts or duplications.

Through this partnership, Bello stated that the FCCPC and NCC would be making life easier for the generality of consumers in dealing with two government agencies on the same issue at the same time.

