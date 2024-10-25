FCCPC, NANTA Partner On Protection Of Travel Trade Operators, Travellers

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) have signed a landmark agreement on the protection of travel trade operators and the travelling public over unfair operational trade practices.

The agreement, which was executed by the two partners, the first ever by FCCPC and any trade group in Nigeria, will last for two years, with an open window for renewal subject to certain satisfactory metrics.

Tunji Bello, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, who corroborated the earlier opening remarks of Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, the Executive Commissioner Operations, that NANTA has always been proactive in the affairs of the Nigerian Travel Industry, described the initiative as bold and innovative.

At the pact signing ceremony, with the management staff of FCCPC, and executive members of NANTA in attendance, Bello commended NANTA over its push for the protection of the travel trade and the travelling public, disclosing that he had always followed with keen interest the activities of travel trade Association, particularly its consistent advocacy to protect the Nigerian travelling public and the discomfort with unfair play and lack of equity in travel trade practices in Nigeria.

“I am excited to meet with NANTA members today. You have always set the pace, and when I came in, I was briefed about your relationship with FCCPC.

“Today, we are happy to sign into agreement this noble effort that captures all our passion and expectations to protect our people (consumers) from unfair trade practices, including the operators,” he said.

This is as he condemned the unbridled spate of high prices of goods and services in the country, wondering if Nigerians truly love each other. He noted that price hike of consumer goods in various markets does not tally with empirical findings by FCCPC on cost production of goods and as such negates the laws on fair and equitable trade practices.

He declared his support for the Association’s drive for a better travel trade industry while saying, “We are glad to work with this set of Nigerians to make our country better and respected in the comity of nations.’’

NANTA President, Yinka Folami in his remark expressed displeasure over the unfair practices in the sector, saying it is the reason the Association decided to come into the fray as its afford to stand by and watch the entire Nigerian travel trade sector eroded by obnoxious trade practices.

He further lamented the gradual extinction of Nigerian currency, the Naira, as a legitimate trade instrument in view of the demands for dollar by trade providers in Nigeria without rigid enforcement by concerned authorities.

“I honestly wonder if we love our country, our Naira, and our people as everything we do has to be influenced by foreign denominations and it is like our currency, the Naira, is no longer sovereign” disclosed Folami.

He commended FCCPC for being consistent in the pursuance of the protection of the rights of consumers and in diffusing the negative climate of trade exploitation that hurt the Nigerian economy and the people.

“We intentionally came with our Chairman Board of Trustees, Alhaji Aminu Agoha to sigh this historic agreement because we believe with this modest intervention, we have achieved fifty per cent of our delivery as an association to our members and in particular the travelling public.

‘‘We thank Mr Tunji Bello and his professional team for believing in NANTA and willing to work with us to clean up our sector.

“Today will forever remain historic and memorable to us in NANTA, and we assure FCCPC that our partnership on this path will be taken seriously.’’

Share

Please follow and like us: