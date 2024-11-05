FCCPC Lampoons Discos Over Billing Inaccuracies, Inadequate Customer Care

Share

…Threatens erring Discos with sanctions

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has hinted on invoking sanctions on erring power Distribution Companies (DisCos) following reports of extortion, unfair treatment by power consumers across the country.

The FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman/CEO Mr Tunji Bello warned Representatives of all the eleven Discos operating in the country on Tuesday in Abuja at an urgent stakeholders’ meeting conveyed by the consumer protection commission to address various customers complaints against Discos.

Also in attendance, were Senior Officials of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

Unhappy with challenges, unfair treatment being meted to power consumers by electricity providers, Bello noted, “Electricity should be reliable, accessible, and affordable. Unfortunately, the Nigerian electricity sector has long grappled with a range of consumer issues.

“From our analysis of consumer complaints, it is clear that electricity consumers routinely endure problems related to billing, metering, transformers, connections, disconnections, and customer service, among others.

“Regrettably, many of these challenges, from billing inaccuracies to inadequate customer care, are human-made. They stem from systemic inefficiencies and a troubling culture of impunity among certain service providers.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) and current NERC regulations grant consumers rights, including rights to fair treatment and transparent billing.

“However, complaints reveal that consumers are often forced to pay upfront for meters without reimbursement, contrary to established guidelines under the NERC Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations 2021, which stipulate reimbursement through energy credits.

“Furthermore, customers with faulty meters are randomly placed on estimated billing by some DisCos, a practice that is clearly prohibited by NERC”, Bello said.

He warned Discos of disregard for robust regulatory frameworks, such as the NERC Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations 2021 and the Customer Protection Regulations 2023 as unacceptable , reiterating that such will no longer be tolerated.

Bello said while it was recognised that Nigeria faces power shortages, these shortages cannot justify systemic abuses against consumers.

“Going forward, regulatory breaches in the industry will be met with immediate corrective action”.

“The recent announcement by an electricity distribution company concerning the phase-out of the Unistar prepaid meter model with effect from November 14th, 2024 poses yet another challenge for consumers, who may face undue hardship if this transition is mishandled”.

“As usual, the announcement was devoid of information on whether consumers will be required to cover the cost of replacing meters. The possibility of consumers being placed on arbitrary estimated billing during this transition is also a concern, as it would violate existing rules”

“This announcement has understandably caused widespread anxiety among consumers, who are already dealing with significant difficulties within and outside the electricity industry” he added.

In a remark, NERC Representative Zubair Babatunde said law does not permit Discos to remove customers’ meters without replacement adding that customers are not to pay for pre-paid replacement.

