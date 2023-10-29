FCCPC Interface With Electricity Consumers In Jos, Address Billing, Metering, Others

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has interfaced with Electricity Consumers in Jos to address billing, metering, transformer, connection, disconnection, customer service and other electricity consumer issues in JEDC Coverage Areas.

The four-day Interface which ended on Saturday held at Crest Hotel Jos was with the support of the MacArthur Foundation to resolve the issues that negatively impact the quality of service in the electricity industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera said that the intervention was organised as a result of the enormous complaints the commission has been receiving on power-related issues.

Represented by the Executive Commissioner Operations, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, he explained that FCCPC as the umbrella of consumer protection in the country, organised the forum to provide a middle ground for all stakeholders.

He said that relevant agencies in the power sector interact with customers with the view of resolving complaints.

“At the FCCPC, we understand that anyone who uses products or services expects to receive value from them, when this expectation is not met, it gives rise to complaints. Whatever issues people come with within the next four days we are here, will be resolved here.

He said that unresolved complaints within the period would be given timelines for its resolution saying they would give the complainants the number of days or weeks they should expect their complaints to be resolved.

He said that the intervention would be sustained as the commission is determined to ensure JED has a virile customer care unit to address customers` complaints.

In her remarks, Ms Kaneng Gwom, the Asst. General Manager, Customer Service Standards, NERC described customers as very important in the value chain of electricity supply, who have the right to seek redress when experiencing dissatisfaction in service delivery.

She urged customers to acquaint themselves with the regulations of NERC to be aware of their rights which would guide them in taking appropriate actions.

The Head, of Customer Care of the company, Mr Lucky Akpopi disclosed that over 50 transformers and counting are being vandalised daily. What they(hoodlums) do is that when we repair a transformer, they come after two weeks to still perpetrate the crime.

“One of the obligations of customers is to safeguard electrical installations in their domain. We are trying to talk to customers to ensure they monitor every transformer point in their various communities, `he said.

He said that as part of its statutory duties, JED was currently engaging many communities in all its coverage areas, aimed at fostering a robust community consultative forum in line with the directives of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC ).

He expressed hope that the action in collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders would curb energy theft, particularly of transformers and meters, assuring that issues of power outage in communities as a result of transformer vandalism would be addressed in no distant time,

According to the JED official, meter vendors have been contacted to ensure the speedy installation of meters for customers who have been on their waiting lists.