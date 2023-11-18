FCCPC Has Generated Over N22bn As Revenue In 2023 –Irukera

Babatunde Irukera is the Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC (formerly Consumer Protection Council). In an interview with newsmen, he talked about FCCPC’s involvement in key sectors such as education and health, self sufficiency of the Commission viz-a-viz revenue generation, current challenges and how companies are becoming more sensitive and responsive. REGINA OTOKPA was there. Excerpts:

What is the difference between the former CPC and the FCCPC ?

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC formerly known as the Consumer Protection Council, CPC, has undergone mutation and transformation to become what it is today. There are quite a number of differences; while the CPC has quite some parts in the law, the FCCPC is far more elaborate. The CPC was a struggling agency that wanted full Treasury funding but it was completely underfunded, the FCCPC is now completely autonomous, not funded by the Treasury and unable to afford the work it needs to do so that’s a very big, difference.

The agency has also moved through the years developing internal capacity, developing its credibility and respect externally. People knew the FCCPC more than the CPC and I’m pretty certain that businesses are more concerned with violating the FCCPA than they were violating the CPC as it were, because they understand that the consequence management system is far more robust and far more accountable than what CPC could do.

How were you able to make your mandate cover every sector of the economy?

We allocate our resources based on the challenges in each of the sector. We don’t have that much and that’s why we are allocating based on prioritization. We don’t deprioritize and foster any specific symptoms. We get involved in things that affect people for instance, in education, you’ll see us getting involved in investigations about things happening in a school environment.

Recently, Premier Academy took us to court to prevent us from conducting an investigation however, the court provided the FCCPA with power, and mandated us as a matter of duty to engage and investigate those cases. We were also engaged in a college investigation in Lagos.

If people are going to entrust their children to you, you must be concerned about the quality of care. In healthcare, you would see that we’ve had a bunch of investigations; beyond that, we have promoted a patient’s bill of rights, we were going from place to place to domesticate it and try to strengthen the responsiveness and sensitivity framework of medical facilities to patients.

Has any of your cases been affected with the lapses in Court hearing?

It takes a lot of time for cases to be resolved and the amount of time it takes for judiciary outcome is excessive. But it is what it is and what we have done is to do our work the best way we know to avoid litigation but when it does occur we address it. Our cases are resolved quite quickly not really from the standpoint of how we will prefer them to be resolved but comparatively to other cases that are in court.

So to some extent, the amount of attention on the intensity you dedicate to resolving cases in court are also factors in how quickly the cases are resolved. Also, we provide the evidence and when we are defending a case we embrace the challenges and do what we can to advance the case.

Would you say you’re quite satisfied with the Act itself?

Every piece of legislation should be evolved in society. I think where we started is a pretty good point but there are things we would have wanted in it but beyond that, we have operated it for almost five years. There are gaps in it; operational maturity is where the law needs to be strengthened. Changing dynamics in society requires legislation to be able to cope.

For instance, with what’s happening with digital markets, post COVID learnings across the world, we’ve discovered there are many things we need to include in a competition and legislative framework and so I would say that we have a very good piece of legislation but, we must admit that there are things that need to be taught, things need to be corrected and there are new things that need to be added into a proposal for possible future amendment.

How do you avoid an overlap of functions with other sister agencies?

There are overlaps and those over- laps are sometimes natural. Those over- laps are not legislative or regulatory failures. Everywhere in the world, you can tell what a country prioritizes by the nature of the regulatory framework and so in areas where you find overlap, you choose the most important things. Look at the United States consumer protection authorities for instance, you’ve got US FDA, all kinds of other people to make sure food and other things are safe and so those overlaps are not a confusion or failure list.

What is required is for the regulators in the space to figure out how to bring their own competencies and leverage on what their expertise is, to make sure that things are done as best as possible because we’re young, and we’ve experienced pushback from other regulators. I’d say that in the period that I’ve been here, engaging other regulators and working with them hasn’t been as problematic as what it was prior to when I got here.

Globally also, sometimes, there seems to be lack of alignment between the sector regulator, and the overall regulator like the FCCPC. We work on it on a daily basis to address these overlaps. There are strategic instruments like the FCCPAC which mandates regulators to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the FCCPC.

In which particular area have you recorded more success?

One of the things people consider failure in a manner of speaking is actually a success. The biggest criticism we have is that there are many complaints that are unresolved but now people have confidence in the rights enforcement mechanism that exists and in any case, there is no consumer protection authority that’s going to succeed by resolving consumer complaints and I’m going to get a pass mark on that because the better you do, the more complaints.

Just look under the scope, we are everywhere; in the banking sector for instance, think about how many banks we have in the country, see how many Telecom companies then take food, how many carbonated soft drink companies alone, do we have to mention biscuits, sausages, and all of that. So there is no way you can have one composite complete regulatory authority down to a system that works for businesses to resolve the complaints themselves.

Until we either encourage or push companies into investing and dedicating resources to a stand-alone complete resolution mechanism that allows them to focus on the satisfaction of their customers, we will continue to struggle with what is really the best complaint resolution mechanism. We’re moving there, we are engaging in that direction. Companies are becoming more sensitive to be responsive but we would ultimately get to a point where as a matter of regulation, most are easily accessible and responsive.

I understand you are self-funded. How have you been able to sustain this?

What we’ve done is to do the work broadly, deeper and to completely reject levying other consumers so that we can develop a complete resolution portal where there is a USSD fee, the consumer space, tokens. We do not charge consumers for complaint, we also do not license companies; we don’t approve any products, we don’t want to take any monies from companies in the name of registration or licence so that we would not have any conflicts and so that we’ll be able to go against them and so our revenue is not really from them.

The only fees we charge is merger notification fees which is customary globally. Two companies want to merge and as a service in analyzing that, there’s a cost reflective charge to that service but the vast majority of the revenue comes from penalizing infractions and that is restating the approach that we’re going to let you do your business. But if there’s something wrong, we would engage and if it’s very grievous, we would conduct a very elaborate investigation and you will be confronted with what has gone wrong.

The penalty is proportionate to the real conduct. Sometimes we spend hundreds of millions to conduct an investigation. Sometimes an investigation can take years and is still not closed but just because the investigation was opened at least two years, at the end of the day when we penalize a company, almost always the companies themselves see exactly what the problem is.

All investigations that have closed it was only in one instance the company filed an appeal against our final order to the tribunal to reduce our decision and even at some point, we withdrew the appeal of the tribunal so the quality of the investigation would certainly be a factor in accepting the outcomes. That’s how organizations are funded.

How much would you say you generate, remit to federal government?

We have a budget of what we need and being a government agency, it varies. We have a revenue policy where 40% of what you generate goes to government then you’re able to budget up to 7% of that revenue. But our approach to budget means our budget is based on what we need. We’re not budgeting to fit what our revenue is; we budget based on what we need and we’ve repeatedly given to the Treasury. In 2022 we gave far more to the Treasury, that is, before we were completely decoupled.

Last year, what we got from the Treasury was upheaval and that was in the region of N600 million but what we gave back was probably 6 to 7 billion in the year 2022 even our payroll is not our responsibility. We are completely, fully self funded and autonomous. The National Assembly encouraged us to increase our revenue projections from the region of N14 billion to N20 billion but at this point, we have done more than N22 billion this year, 2023.

What have been the challenges?

Capacity is an issue, both from the knowledge gap and number of personnel. We are talking about 230 people in a country with 774 local governments, about 220 million people and everybody is consuming something every day How we can quickly scale up both from a numbers standpoint.and from a talent and knowledge standpoint is the biggest challenge.

Also, we have a very diverse, large country we have to cover with our customer education effort, running the multiple languages. So finding the right mechanisms and the right strategies require quite some dedication of resource and intentionality. Again, managing relationships sometimes can slow down some of the most important intervention required.

What do you see FCCPC, in the next few years?

With the kind of very tough and ambitious decisions made by the new administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a very short period of time, I see FCCPC becoming a critical agency for Nigeria’s economy.

Of course, some of the associated effects will affect decisions and some of the actions that we necessarily must experience in initial period but there are some decisions that are very fundamental to our economy to make it truly perform to its potential and so, what we’ve done at the FCCPC, is to look at these decisions and also to look at some of the material that conveys what the administration’s focus is for the economy and we found what the FCCPC role is in the different schematics of the different tools, whether it’s how the regulatory framework is intended to work, whether it’s how to manage procurement, whether public or private, manage the current monetary policy, and some of the other things contained in the document that has been released by the government as its roadmap for emancipating the economy.

We’ve done that work, we’ve seen our role in it, seen our role in the Constitution and we understand what the FCCPC is. In the constitution of the Federal Republic, Chapter Four says it is the duty of government, the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary to ensure that wealth and the means of production are not concentrated in just a few hands. What the constitution says is that shared prosperity is a fundamental factor in Nigeria. Once we’ve positioned ourselves in that way and we’re able to see a government roadmap, that shows the future of the agency and it’s relevance to economic growth.