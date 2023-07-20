FCCPC’ Hammer Descends On Digital Money Lenders

…put Google playstore on notice

The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC) sledgehammer has descended on three recalcitrant Ditigtal Money Lenders ( DMLs).

The Commission, in a statement issued on Thursday, approved the permanent delisting of Sycamore Integrated Solutions Limited, Orange Loan and Purple Credit Limited, along with their respective apps – “Getloan” and “Camelloan”.

In addition, the Commission entered an order to Google Playstore and other payment and financial service providers, permanently prohibiting the provision of any services associated with digital lending to Sycamore Integrated Solutions Limited and Orange Loan and Purple Credit Limited.

FCCPC’s punitive sanction is the sequel to a resurgence in the occurrence of prohibited loan recovery methods and practices in the past weeks by DMLs.

In a statement personally signed by Commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, it noted that investigations and continuing surveillance by FCCPC, demonstrate the vast majority of the resurging infringements were not “otherwise approved/listed DMLs approved to be on Playstore and other financial services providers”

It expressed concerns that violating DMLs resorted to the use of Android Package Kits (APK) file formats.

“The illegal DMLs provide links to consumers to visit unregistered websites using their Android devices/phones. In the course of that interaction, consumers’ private information that is otherwise protected and prohibited from access or download by DMLs or their apps is accessed and downloaded.

“This conduct is prohibited by sundry laws, particularly relevant data privacy protection instruments, and more specifically, the Limited Interim Regulatory/Registration Framework & Guidelines for Digital Lending 2020 of the Commission”, it explained.

To this end, the Commission reiterated that revocation and action taken against DMLs in question, are permanent without option or opportunity of reconsideration, warning same consequence shall apply to all other violators as the Commission discovers them.

In addition, it disclosed that all the information and evidence available with respect to these businesses will be transferred to law enforcement agencies and or any other relevant regulator(s).

“The Commission has also placed DMLs that have refused or failed to register under the guidelines on its watchlist for strict surveillance and necessary action.

“The list of those DMLs will be made available on the Commission’s website. The Commission will continue to scrutinise listed DMLs and periodically update the list to ensure only businesses that consistently and completely comply with the spirit and intention of the regulatory framework are allowed to do business legally in Nigeria”.

“As such, the Commission again advises consumers to exercise restraint and discretion in selecting DMLs, and specifically recommends that consumers patronise only DMLs on the Commission’s approved list to diminish, if not eliminate being victims of illegal and prohibited lending and recovery practices”.

“The Commission further advises consumers to consider only DMLs whose apps can be downloaded from Google’s Play store, as only those have been subjected to regulatory scrutiny and the technology associated with their apps precluded from accessing and downloading private information of consumers. All other DMLs are operating illegally”, it said.

At the height of public complaints against DMLs operators, the Commission in collaboration with other regulatory bodies set up

Joint Regulatory and Enforcement Task Force (“JRETF”). JRETF established a limited interim regulatory/ registration framework and guidelines for digital lending in 2022. The guideline was designed to restore sanity to DMLs’ operations.

The guidelines set November 14, 2022, as an expiry date for Digital Money Lenders (DMLs) already in business, and existing on Google Playstore to complete the compliance requirements or risk removal from Playstore.

The expiration date also applied to continuing and uninterrupted service by payment systems and gateways or other financial institutions that provide services to DMLs.

On December 6, 2022, the Commission extended the sunset deadline to January 31, 2023, and subsequently provided a final extension until March 27, 2023.

Recently, on June 9, 2023, the Commission recommenced registration of DMLs for businesses not previously in existence during the registration period, or in extenuating and exceptional cases where there is sufficient justifiable reason(s) for failure to previously register for business that was then existing or in operation.

The Commission and JRETF pledged to continue assiduous efforts to track illegal operators using APK and other means to engage, and interact with consumers, and welcome credible evidence from the public.