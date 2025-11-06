FCCPC Closes Textile Warehouses In Kano Over Exploitation

For their indulgence in cheating unsuspecting consumers by selling underweight and shortened fabric materials, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) yesterday shutdown five textile warehouses in Kano.

The misconducts, the Commission said, breached the provisions of the FCCPA (2018). Confirming FCCPC’s action in a statement issued by Director of Public Affairs, Mr Ondaje Ijagwu, it said the enforcement exercise was led by its Director of Surveillance & Investigation, Mrs. Boladale Adeyinka.

“Today’s action is a culmination of weeks-long surveillance around Kano markets by FCCPC and the establishment of the prevalence of the sale of fabric materials significantly below the standard length or measurement indicated by retailers, while charging consumers the full price.

“Section 123(1) of the FCCPA states that no retailer, trader or supplier shall, in the course of trade or for the purpose of promoting or marketing any goods, make any representation to a consumer in a manner that is false, misleading, erroneous, or deceptive in any way, including in respect of the quantity or price at which goods are supplied.

“Similarly, Section 125(1) prohibits any undertaking from engaging in conduct that directly or indirectly implies a false or misleading representation concerning a material fact to a consumer or prospective consumer”, FCCPC explained.

The textile products involved in the sharp practices include LGR Product, U&Me Product, Nana Tex Product, V Levintus Product and Mama Africa Product, Hightex Product, UE Product, S-U Velt Product and Jisiki Product.

Investigations revealed that the products were imported, marketed, distributed, advertised and warehoused at Nos 238, 249, 313, 315, 413 and 428 Gandun Abada Layout; Nos 38 & 40 Ibrahim Taiwo Road; No 87 Bua Rice Mills Street; Links I, II & III Ajasa Inuwa Wada Road and No 287 Gandun Albasa New Layout in Kano city.