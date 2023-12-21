FCCPC Boss Tasks Youths on Exploring Digital Economy

For Nigeria to attain resilient economic breakthroughs and giant strides in economic emancipation, Nigerian youths must play key roles in driving a largely digital economy that will bring transformation into the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera, has disclosed. Particularly, in order to be relevant in digital economic space, he enjoined Nigerian youths, who constitute substantial portion of the Nigeria population, to key into digital technology space for its inherent finance and economic mileages.

Irukera spoke in Abuja at the 2023 annual young consumers contest organised by FCCPC aimed at educating youths on digital economy. The programme attracted pupils from secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the country. The event was the annual competition organised by the Commission for secondary schools and tertiary institutions in the country with a view to stimulate and deepen Nigerian youths’ interest in digital economy.

He said: “You may have heard on many occasions this saying, that the future belongs to you, the youths. To the young people, the future belongs to you. Why? You have heard your parents, teachers say it. Whether you know the meaning or not, future indeed, belongs to you. Digital technology space belongs to you, especially given Nigeria population as largest in Africa.

“There is urgency in keying into digital economy especially by youths who constitute the majority of our population. Given the huge population of young people in Africa, it shows that digital market is the future of Africa. Why is digital finance is important? To direct your attention to the future.” He urged Nigerian youths to imbibe good character, integrity and values, saying that it was important to know that, as a country, Nigeria was making serious inroads into the digital space. “Nigeria is respected in the area of start up business.

We are not yet where we should be, we are making progress. We won’t catch up with rest of the world by by building new schools. The way of modern instruction is fitted is digital,” he said. Best three contestants emerged from National Young Consumer Contest Awards, 2023. Peter Idara Ukweso of Southern British High School, Calabar came top position, Na- siru Latifat Oyiza – Ebira Muslim Community College Kogi came second while Hassana Abubakar – Esteem Standard High School, Plateau State took third position.