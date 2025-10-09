FCCPC Backs Sale Of Chivita Hollandia To UAC

UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has approved the sale of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) to UAC of Nigeria Plc (UAC) and the transaction has now been completed.

This follows the July 30, 2025 announcement of an agreement for the sale of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), a leading Nigerian food and beverage company with marketleading brands in value-added dairy and juice. “We are pleased to have received regulatory approval for this transaction,” said Eelco Weber, Managing Director of Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited).

“We look forward to a smooth transition and to seeing Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) thrive under UAC’s ownership.” Group Managing Director of UAC, Fola Aiyesimoju commented: “We are excited to officially welcome the Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) team and brands into the UAC family, and we are eager to work together to build on their strong legacy and market leadership.”