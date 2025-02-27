FCCPC Assures Of Building Compliance Market In Banking Sector

Share

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has assured Nigerians of commitment to build a stronger and more compliant market for all.

FCCP stated this during its interface with the banking sector roundtable in Lagos recently. According to the FCCPC, the interface with the banking sector is part of the sector roundtable compliance engagement designed to foster dialogue for a fairer financial landscape.

FCCPC posted this session outcome on its X handle. At the Lagos session, FCCPC listed key focus areas as empowering stakeholders with compliance knowledge, strengthening self-regulation; consumer protection and addressing sector-specific challenges.

“We are committed to building a stronger, more compliant market for all,” it noted. The posting elicited a mixture of responses from X handle users. Kayode Abraham, an X follower, noted: “As much as I appreciate d little u’re doing, I’ll say u’re NOT doing enough in d banking subsector of d economy.

Don’t u guys read d plethora of complaints made by d banking public against d banks? People’s funds are trapped & banks are unwilling to refund accts.

FCCP in responded: “We understand the concerns regarding banking sector complaints. This explains why we are actively engaging with the banking industry to address compliance challenges and ensure consumer protection.

“If you have a specific case of trapped funds or unresolved banking issues, visit our website: (fccpc.gov.ng) and follow these easy steps.”

The commission asked others who are not literate in the use of IT to lodge his/ her complaint with the FCCP office within the state capital to lodge his/her complaint with a promise that it will be promptly dealt with.

This was as the commission hinted at a plan to review customer service charters by transport sector operators. The review will involve the amendment of the provisions of the various laws and regulatory frameworks on the various conditions under which the operators render services to their customers.

A senior official of the Commission said the review became necessary following a series of complaints by members of the public over alleged imposition of several conditions of service by operators in the sectors that infringe on the rights of consumers.

Share

Please follow and like us: