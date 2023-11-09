FCCPC Approves New Loan Apps To Operate In Nigeria

Ten new companies have been registered by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to operate as dig- ital money lenders in Nigeria. With the newly approved ones, the number of registered loan apps companies in Nigeria has increased to 211 out of which 172 have received full approval from the Commission while 39 are currently given conditional approval.

As of September this year, the total number of companies that has been fully approved stood at 161, while those with conditional approvals were 40. The increase indicates that new companies are coming up to secure FCCPC’s approval for the digital lending business amid the battered image of the business over incidences of harassment and defamation of borrowers by some of the lenders.

The resumption of registration of digital money lending apps by the FCCPC after the March 27, 2023 deadline, is also paving the way for more companies to enter the market. Meanwhile, the number of loan apps on the watchlist of the consumer protection watchdog has also increased from 55 in September to 84 as of October. According to the Commission, the apps on the watchlist are those suspected to be engaging in unethical practice.

Aside from those on watch- list, FCCPC said it has, in partnership with Google, delisted a total of 45 loan apps from the Google Play Store. The delisted apps are those found to be operating illegally in the country. The list of approved loan apps is a sequel to the registration exercise started by the FCCPC last year.

According to the Commission, it came up with the Limited Interim Regulatory/ Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending, 2022, in collaboration with the Joint Task Force (JTF) to promote fair, transparent, and beneficial alternative lending opportunities for Nigerians.

The registration was also necessitated by the disturbing activities of loan apps in the country, especially the illegal ones, over allegations of rights violations, and unfair practices, among others. Some of the loan apps charge interest rates that violate the ethics of how lending is done and are involved in naming and shaming which is a violation of people’s privacy with respect to how these lenders recover loans, among other violations.