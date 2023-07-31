FCC: Women group vows to resist blackmail, gender bias against Dankaka

The Middlebelt and North Central Association of Women Group (MNAW), has vowed to resist any form of black- mail or ethnic, religious and gender bias against the Chairperson of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr Muheeba Dankaka. In a statement by Convener Onoche Agnes Agims and General Secretary, Esther Tor on Sunday, the group said it had silently and diligently watched the campaigns of calumny alleged to have been carried out by some Labour Party (LP) committee members in connivance with some commissioners from some states represented on the FCC board. It said the attacks on Dankaka were clandestine plots to tarnish the image of the commission in a bid for “stomach infrastructure and mesh of porridge,” added that the accusations against her was as a result of her avowed support for President Bola Tinubu during the presidential election. The group said: “The Association wants to know when has it become a crime to be a woman as this is definitely a gang-up against an executive officer who hap – pens to be a woman Muslim, who has done all her best to transform the organisation and we will not take it lightly”

