FCC Warns Against Fake Contracts

The Federal C h a r a c t e r Commission (FCC) has cautioned the public against fake contract solicitation in the name of the commission. The Director of Public Affairs and Communication, Chukwudi Chizea gave the warning in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the public should disregard any contract award from the Acting Executive Chairman, Kayode Oladele or the FCC. The Director said:

“The attention of the Management of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has been drawn to the activities of certain individuals and groups impersonating the Acting Executive Chairman, Kayode Oladele, to fraudulently solicit money and offer fake contracts to unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Commission categorically disassociates itself from these unauthorized and criminal acts and wishes to state clearly that neither the Acting Executive Chairman nor the Federal Character Commission engages in any form of monetary solicitation or unofficial contract dealings.