FCC Urges Tertiary Institutions To Apply Federal Character In Recruitment

The Director, Public Affairs and Communication of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Chuks Okoli has urged all Federal Tertiary Institutions to apply principles of federal character in their recruitment for equity, fairness, and justice.

Okolion in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, added that the application of the principle was mandatory and in consonance with Section 14 (B) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that the commission had observed with dismay that some Federal Tertiary Institutions now embarked on staff recruitment without recourse to the FCC saddled with the responsibility of ensuring equity, fairness, and justice in such exercise.

He pointed out that the commission’s mandate was to enforce the federal character principle, which is aimed at ensuring fair and equitable distribution of posts of socio-economic amenities, and infrastructural facilities amongst the federating units nationwide.

“The circular from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation did not say that Federal Tertiary Institutions should not comply with the Federal Character Principle.

“Therefore, all the Federal Character Commission guidelines must be strictly adhered to by any recruiting Federal Tertiary Institution. For the avoidance of doubt, please refer to the Commission’s handbook.

“Any person, MDA or Federal Tertiary Institution that carries out recruitment without abiding by the Federal Character Commission’s recruitment guideline and principle shall be committing an offence under Section 14, punishable under Section 15 of the Act.

“National Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), all Heads of Federal Institutions and other relevant authorities are to please, take note,” Okoli said.