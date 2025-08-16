FCC To Organize Sensitization Workshop For Heads Of MDAs, New Agencies

To improve Character Balancing Index (CBI) in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has said it would organise a sensitisation workshop for the heads of the MDAs and newly established Agencies.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Character Commission, Hon. Kayode Oladele, revealed this when the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Epe, Lagos State, Dr. Adeleke Adesola Kak,a paid him a visit at the FCC Headquarters in Abuja.

He explained the mandate of the Commission and the need for the sensitisation workshop to the Chief Medical Director.

In a statement from the Director, Public Affair’s and Communication, FCC, Mr. Chizea Christopher Chukwudi, the CMD, speaking said the purpose of the visit was to discuss the way forward with the view of a likely collaboration between the Federal Character Commission and the Federal Medical Centre, Epe in the area of staff recruitment, as well as to seek for waiver not to advertise, or reduce the duration of the advertisement to two weeks as against the required six weeks by the Law, in order to FastTrack the recruitment process.

Chizea said, “He explained further that only 10 Clinical Staff, 20 Administrative Staff and a few locum staff were handed over to him by the Lagos State Government at inception to ensure a seamless kick off of operations in the Hospital.

Having reviewed their period of stay in the hospital severally times, the staff are now required to return to the service of the Lagos state Government.

“The Acting Executive Chairman commended Dr. Adeleke for the visit without minding the distance and other logistics required. Responding to the request made by the Chief Medical Director, Oladele took his time to explain to the CMD the conditions for granting waivers not to advertise to organisations based on request and must be within the threshold of approval.

“He acknowledged that the Federal Medical Centre, Epe, Lagos State, was one of the newly Established Federal Medical Centre in Nigeria with a lot of teething Challenges especially in its man power statistics, and assured that the Federal Character Commission would support the hospital to harvest credible and competent personnel in their proposed recruitment exercise later in the year.

“Having explained the workings of the Federal Character Commission, its Mandate and the functions of the Commission’s Character Balancing Index (CBI), to the pioneer Chief Medical Director of the Medical Centre, the acting Executive Chairman reiterated his readiness to assist the health institution by granting them a waiver not to advertise because of the few number of the candidates and the importance of their duties as a health institution, in line with Mr President’s renewed hope agenda for Health institutions in Nigeria to be able to perform their duties without any hindrances.

He added that the Commission does not have the power to reduce the period required by law for adverts.”

The Director stated that the official visit was well attended by the Management of both organisations, signalling a purpose-driven administration and impactful leadership of the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Hon. Kayode Oladele.