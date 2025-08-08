FCC To MDAs: Let’s Build United, Prosperous Nigeria Through Equity, Fairness

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has charged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to build a united and prosperous Nigeria through equity, fairness and equal opportunities.

The Acting Chairman gave the charge when he hosted the Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, at the Headquarters of the FCC in Abuja, stating the need for MDAs to observe the provisions of Federal Character in all they do.

New Telegraph recalls that there have been allegations of Federal Character in employment, distribution of political offices and infrastructure placement across the country.

Some persons and states have decried lopsidedness in appointments and employment in the MDAs.

Addressing the Minister of Youth Development in line with the above the Acting FCC Chairman said, “Today’s visit is more than a ceremonial formality, it is a strategic engagement between institutions that share a common vision: building a just, united, and prosperous Nigeria through fairness, equity, and equal opportunity for all, especially the youth and students who represent the largest demographic and the future leadership of this country.

“The Federal Character Commission, as you know, is tasked with ensuring that all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnic or regional affiliation, have fair access to opportunities in public life, including the equitable distribution of national resources and infrastructure.

“Our mandate is not about tokenism; it is about justice, balance, and national integration. In this vision, young people and students occupy a central role. They are not just beneficiaries of today’s policies; they are critical stakeholders in the Nigeria we are building.”

Speaking specifically on the need to encourage the Youth, the Chairman said, “Indeed, the role of youths in nation building cannot be overemphasised. Our young people are the energy, the innovation, the labour force, and the moral conscience of our country.

“From driving technological change and entrepreneurship to leading social movements and civic action, the youth have proven time and again that they are not merely the leaders of tomorrow; they are change agents of today.

“Any nation that fails to harness the potential of its youth does so at its own peril. Conversely, nations that invest in and empower their youth are the ones that flourish in peace, prosperity, and global relevance.

“Your visit comes at a time when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, is making bold, far-reaching investments in youth empowerment, education, and national transformation.

“The President has launched several youth-centred initiatives that are already changing the landscape of opportunity across the country.

“These include: Targeted Youth Empowerment Programs, such as the establishment of the Youth Development Fund, support for tech innovation hubs, and financial inclusion schemes for young entrepreneurs across the six geopolitical zones.

“A revitalized focus on technical and vocational education, with the upgrade and modernization of technical colleges and skills acquisition centres nationwide, ensuring that our youth are equipped with practical, 21st-century skills; The approval for the establishment of new federal universities and specialized institutions, to expand access to higher education and close regional disparities in tertiary education opportunities; And most notably, the launch of the Student Loan Scheme, which aims to ensure that no Nigerian youth is denied access to quality higher education due to financial constraints.

“This landmark initiative is a bold statement that under President Tinubu’s leadership, education is a right, not a privilege, and that the dreams of our youth will no longer be sacrificed on the altar of poverty or inequality.

“Furthermore, the employment of youths is very critical to the President. He has made it abundantly clear that no economic or social transformation can be meaningful or sustainable without tackling youth unemployment head-on.

“Federal recruitment, empowerment programs, and public service appointments must reflect not only regional balance but also generational inclusion. Our youth must not be left waiting; they must be brought in, trained, empowered, and entrusted with responsibilities.

“It is important to emphasise that equal opportunity will reduce youth agitation and curb social unrest that often arises from feelings of exclusion and marginalisation.

“When young Nigerians see that they are fairly represented, that they are included in policy, education, and employment spaces, the sense of national belonging deepens and peace, productivity, and patriotism follow.

“As part of our broader constitutional mandate, let me also use this occasion to remind all stakeholders that private companies and non-governmental entities are also enjoined by the Federal Character Commission Act to comply with the federal character principle in their employment practices.

“Equity and inclusion are not the sole responsibility of government; they are national values that must be upheld across sectors to achieve true unity and national cohesion.”