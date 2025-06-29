FCC Staff Revolt Against Chairman’s Return

Staff of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), have asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to reappoint the Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Muheeba Farisa Dankaka, for the second term.

The staff, who demonstrated at the National Secretariat of the Commission in Abuja last week said she must go, stating that since she assumed office as the Commission’s chairman on June 28, 2020, her five-year tenure ended yesterday, June 28.

The Chairman of the staff union, Comrade Benson Agbo Ameh, said she gave her valedictory message on June 26, where she said whatever that has a beginning must have an end. That she has come to the end of her career on the Commission.

Ameh said that they were surprised that she came back and broke into the offices, and they called on the President that she should not be reappointed as her five years in the commission was a waste.

The protesting workers who carried placards with various inscriptions denounced the oppressive administration of Dankaka, lamenting that for the past five years, staff had been made redundant while their work was outsourced to outsiders.

When contacted, Dankaka offered no response, expressing the desire to speak to our correspondent on Monday.

“There’s no water. There’s no security. All our state offices have been rendered redundant. All our state offices have been shut down. There’s no light, no water, salaries of contract staff she does not pay,” another leader said.

“What this woman was doing for the past five years is to negotiate slots for MDAs (Ministries, Departments, and Agencies). What we are saying is that Nigeria can be better, if the Federal Character is functional, insecurity will reduce; if Federal Character is functional, if distribution of jobs, amenities can go round Nigeria there will be no cause for agitation,” a worker’s leader emphasized.

The workers’ representatives, comprising the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), and Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial, Secretarial, Data Processors, and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW), have appealed for urgent intervention from the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

In a letter dated June 26, 2025, the workers’ representatives alleged that Dankaka was making desperate efforts to return to office, allegedly through bribery. “Allegations are rife that she has paid the sum of N500 million and this money will be shared among all the offices mentioned above for her reappointment,” the letter read.

The letter which was jointly signed by Comrade Benson Agbo Ameh, Chairman NCSU; Comrade Gidi-Fanimokun Uche, Chairman ASCSN and Comrade Franca Akpehwo, Ag Chairman NUPSRAW and copied to Chief of Staff to the President, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, is titled: “A Passionate Appeal To Save-The-Soul Of Federal Character Commission.”