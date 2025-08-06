FCC Seeks Legislative Support For Equity, Inclusiveness in Governance

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) yesterday sought partnership with the National Assembly to enhance equity, inclusiveness, and fairness in the distribution of public offices and socio-economic opportunities across Nigeria.

Acting Chairman Kayode Oladele made the call during an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character.

He emphasized the need for the body to collaborate with the Assembly for effective oversight, increased transparency, and national stability, especially in the face of rising tensions fuelled by perceptions of exclusion and marginalisation.

According to him, the Commission is facing funding challenges, which hinder its capacity to monitor over 700 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and maintain functional offices in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)