FCC Pushes For Equitable Distribution In Oil Sector For Balance Devt

The Federal Character Commission has moved for equitable distribution of opportunities within the oil and gas industries on employment, promotions, postings, training, scholarships and other benefits for balanced development.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Kayode Oladele, at a 5-day capacity building training for Directors of the Commission on the statutory and policy dimensions of the Federal Character principles and their application to the oil and gas sectors, which is being held in Nassarawa State, it mirrors the Renewed Hope governance philosophy.

The Chairman charged the Directors to consider the training very important to the growth of the Commission.

I’m his speech, he said, “The oil and gas sector, which forms the focus of this training, is central to Nigeria’s economic stability. It is the nerve centre of our revenue system, the anchor of foreign exchange earnings and the engine that powers the national budget.

“Because of its strategic importance, the distribution of opportunities within this industry, employment, promotions, postings, training, scholarships and other benefits has far-reaching implications for national unity, public trust and the legitimacy of the Nigerian state.

“The importance of our mandate in the oil and gas sector is underscored by several realities. First, the tremendous national resources controlled by the industry make fairness in recruitment and career progression essential to preventing perceptions of domination or exclusion.

“Second, equitable representation promotes national unity by assuring all Nigerians that they have a rightful stake in a sector that belongs to the entire federation. Third, our oversight reinforces the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act, which emphasises transparency, accountability and inclusiveness; values that mirror the Renewed Hope governance philosophy.

“Fourth, in a sector often associated with tension and grievances, equitable representation helps prevent conflict and strengthens national cohesion. Fifth, compliance with the Federal Character Principle enhances institutional credibility, builds public trust and demonstrates that national institutions can function with fairness and integrity.

“Finally, equitable representation supports balanced development by ensuring that opportunities translate into socio-economic benefits across states and geopolitical zones.

“As we begin this program, I urge all participants to approach it with seriousness and an open mind. By the end of the training, I expect that you will have deepened your understanding of the statutory and policy frameworks governing the Federal Character Principle; strengthened your ability to engage effectively with operators in the oil and gas industry; improved your competencies in data management, oversight, interface coordination and process auditing; and reaffirmed your commitment to advancing the ideals of fairness, inclusiveness and accountability in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the responsibility placed upon us by the Constitution is both profound and consequential. Our role in ensuring fairness across all sectors of national life makes us central to the success of Nigeria’s ongoing reforms. With commitment, competence and integrity, we will continue to make fairness not merely a constitutional requirement but a lived reality for all Nigerians.

Speaking on the mandate of the Commission and the activities of his office, he said, “It is for this reason that the Federal Character Commission’s mandate is especially critical in this sector. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, fairness and inclusiveness are not aspirational ideals; they are national commitments. Our role in ensuring that no state, region or community is excluded from opportunities in this vital sector directly supports the President’s vision of a fairer and more equitable Nigeria.

“Since assuming office as the Acting Executive Chairman, we have embarked on bold reforms aimed at repositioning the Commission for enhanced effectiveness.

“These reforms include administrative reorganisation, strengthening compliance systems, restoration of the Committees system, expansion of digital infrastructure, promotion of 375 staff and renewed engagement with other institutions.

“All of these initiatives reflect our determination to align the Commission’s internal functioning with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s emphasis on institutional renewal, public accountability and equity.

“Yet no reform can succeed without a well-equipped workforce. That is why today’s training is so essential. As Directors, you are the custodians of policy implementation, the bridge between headquarters and state offices and the primary interface with MDAs, regulators and private sector operators. The Commission relies on your insight, commitment and leadership to translate constitutional principles into real-world outcomes.”

The Executive training was sponsored by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF).