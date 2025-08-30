FCC Promotes 375 Staff To New Levels

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has announced the promotion of three hundred and seventy-five staff across various cadres.

According to the statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs and Communication, Chizea Christopher Chukwudi, “The promotions, approved by the Acting Chairman, Hon. Kayode Oladele, saw eight Deputy Directors elevated to Directors, while other staff were advanced to the next grade levels.”

Chizea said, “The newly promoted Eight Directors bring the total number of Directors in the commission to forty two with each zone having seven Directors each.

“Congratulating the newly promoted staff, the Acting Chairman, Hon Kayode Oladele, reaffirmed management’s commitment to staff welfare, fairness and transparent career progression.

“While urging the newly promoted staff to see their promotions as a motivation for better service delivery, he promised to ensure that the number of Directors increases to provide for each state to be headed by a director.

” To whom much is given, much is expected; therefore, I want to congratulate all of you and encourage you to always put in your best in ensuring that the commission achieves its constitutional mandate”

Further, he said, “the Acting Chairman emphasised that the commission would sustain a fair and merit-driven promotion system in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda designed to inspire excellence, efficiency and professionalism in service delivery nationwide.”

The promotion exercise, which was conducted in strict compliance with the Civil Service established rules and guidelines, was particularly significant, as it reflected the commission’s unwavering commitment to fairness, meritocracy and organisational efficiency, thereby enhancing staff morale and institutional credibility.