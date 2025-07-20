FCC Orders MDAs To Submit Staff Nominal Rolls

In a move to correct lopsided employment practices across federal government agencies and parastatals, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to submit their staff nominal rolls.

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Commission, Kayode Oladele, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Aliyu Adamu (SAN), at the FCC headquarters in Abuja.

Oladele stated that no agency is exempt from the directive, adding that the Commission has the legal authority to enforce compliance.

“We have written to all agencies to submit their nominal rolls. This is part of our mandate to ensure equitable distribution of employment and infrastructure across the country. Any agency that fails to comply will face enforcement measures,” Oladele warned.

He acknowledged that the Commission is aware of previous irregularities in employment practices within federal institutions and vowed to tackle them.

Oladele also emphasized that the FCC’s mandate extends beyond job distribution to include equitable allocation of infrastructure and socio-economic amenities across the 36 states and the FCT.

“For too long, the first mandate of equitable job distribution has overshadowed our second mandate, the fair distribution of infrastructure and resources,” he said.

Going forward, agencies seeking certificates of compliance must present their “character balance index” to show equitable representation. The Commission will review the submitted nominal rolls to ensure alignment with federal character principles.

“We must ensure that what is available in one region is equally available in others to foster unity, fairness, and a sense of belonging among all Nigerians,” Oladele added.