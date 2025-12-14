FCC, NUJ Mourn Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo

Members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel (FCC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State, have mourned the passing of the state’s Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing him as a true friend of journalists.

In a statement on Sunday, FCC Chairman Tife Owolabi highlighted Ewhrudjakpo’s relationship with the media as one marked by mutual respect, encouragement, and an unwavering belief in the power of responsible journalism.

The statement noted that the late deputy governor maintained an open-door policy toward journalists and consistently acknowledged their role in spotlighting critical issues affecting the state. Ewhrudjakpo was said to have never missed an opportunity to commend correspondents’ work across media platforms, offering encouragement and constructive engagement regardless of the subject matter.

Journalists recalled that he viewed the media not as adversaries, but as partners in governance, development, and public accountability. He related to reporters both professionally and personally, demonstrating humility and respect even under intense political pressure.

The chapel described Ewhrudjakpo as a thoroughbred politician and administrator, whose years of experience shaped his principled approach to public service. “He proved himself, especially in difficult and uncertain times, as a leader guided by conviction rather than convenience, and as a mentor who invested quietly but consistently in the growth of others,” the statement said.

Ewhrudjakpo was celebrated for his warmth, love, and devotion, qualities that endeared him beyond the political sphere. Despite his intellect and depth of learning, he remained humble, emotionally stable, and deeply principled in both public and private life.

The FCC concluded that his death leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. “Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo will be remembered as a friend of the press, a man of principle and conviction, and a public servant whose simple life left a lasting imprint on the sands of Bayelsa State,” the statement affirmed.