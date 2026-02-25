The Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) are collaborating to advance institutional reforms.

The Chairman of the NRS, Mr Zacch Adedeji, made this disclosure when he visited the FCC headquarters in Abuja.

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Hulayat Ayo Omidiran, considered such a visit as deepening institutional collaboration, just as she said, it is part of ongoing governance reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and constitutional compliance across Nigeria’s public sector.

In a statement from the Spokesperson, Federal Character Commission, Ademola Lawrence, the Executive Chairman, emphasised that the FCC’s constitutional mandate, particularly its oversight of equitable representation across over 700 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), remains fundamental to national cohesion and institutional credibility. She noted that structured collaboration with fiscal authorities will enhance regulatory alignment, data governance, and systemic transparency.

“The Federal Character principle is not symbolic; it is foundational to balanced governance and national unity. Strategic inter-agency alignment strengthens compliance mechanisms and supports evidence-based public administration,” she stated.

Mr Adedeji, on his part, emphasised the importance of harmonising revenue administration with constitutional oversight institutions, stressing that coordinated federal action is vital for macroeconomic stability and inclusive development.

“Sustainable revenue generation must be anchored on governance frameworks that promote transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity,” he said.