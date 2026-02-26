FCC, New Telegraph Forge Partnership For Service Delivery

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has pledged to collaborate with New Telegraph to ensure its messages effectively reach the target audience.

Executive Chairman of the commission, Huluyat Motunrayo Omidiran, gave the assurance on Thursday when the Chairman of the Board of New Telegraph, Kunle Gidado, paid her a courtesy visit.

She extolled the professionalism of the medium and expressed confidence in a lasting relationship.

“We are the clearing house for employment agencies. We service about 700 agencies, the 36 states and 774 Local Government Areas.

“Our mandate is very huge, and we recognise that we cannot do this alone. We need to work with you so that the people can better understand what we do,” Omidiran stated.

She also recalled her long-standing relationship with some members of the New Telegraph staff, noting that the new partnership was not by accident.

Speaking earlier, Gidado said the purpose of the visit was to congratulate the FCC chairman on her appointment and to explore areas of cooperation.

Expressing confidence in Omidiran’s ability to deliver on her mandate, he assured that New Telegraph was ready to project the image and activities of the commission.

“We will always be ready to help you succeed. New Telegraph is prepared to work with you and help project the image of the commission,” he said.

The board chairman later presented a copy of New Telegraph newspaper to the executive chairman.