FCC, NCS Disclaim Shortlisted Recruitment List

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have dismissed as fake the shortlisted applicants’ recruitment list being paraded on social media.

The FCC and the NCS gave their clarifications through a statement and oral reaction on the recruitment list.

In a statement from Customs titled: “Unverified social media post on 2025 Nigeria Customs Service recruitment exercise”, they said, “A viral social media post currently circulating online claims to provide a breakdown of the number of candidates shortlisted per state for the final stage of the 2025 Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment exercise for the Superintendent Cadre.

“The Service wishes to categorically state that the publication did not originate from the Nigeria Customs Service or any of its authorised communication channels.

“Members of the public, particularly applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise, are therefore advised to disregard the circulating information in its entirety.

“For clarity, the NCS recruitment process commenced with an official advertisement on 27th December 2024, through which a total of 573,523 applications were received across the Superintendent, Inspectorate, and Customs Assistant cadres.

Following a rigorous documentary screening, 286,697 candidates were shortlisted and invited to participate in the first phase of the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which was conducted in batches to ensure fairness and system efficiency.

“While candidates from all cadres participated in the initial CBT, only successful applicants under the Superintendent Cadre were invited to proceed to the second phase of the test.”

Further, the Service said, “This stage, which will hold across designated centres within the six geopolitical zones, aligns with candidates’ states of origin and forms part of the Service’s commitment to transparency, merit, and inclusiveness in its recruitment process.

“All official updates regarding the recruitment exercise are communicated directly to shortlisted applicants through the NCS Recruitment Update Portal.

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains firmly committed to a free, fair, and credible selection process, consistent with global best practices and in line with the principle of Federal Character.

“Applicants and the general public are hereby urged to rely solely on verified NCS communication channels for authentic information and to refrain from sharing or acting on unverified reports capable of causing misinformation or exploitation.”

In their reaction, the Director of Monitoring and Enforcement, FCC, Mallam Wudil, dismissed the list.

According to him, the Commission is working with the Service and was not aware of any shortlisted applicants.

He stated that the Commission saw the parade list on social media and investigated it to discover it was fake.

He went ahead to state that the Commission had also sent a letter of invitation to the management of the NCS to appear before the Commission on the alleged shortlisted applicants listed.