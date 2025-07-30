FCC: Inclusive Police Force Builds Confidence, Deter Insecurity

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) on Wednesday enunciated advantages of the Federal character in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), stating that in the Police Force, it builds confidence and deter insecurity.

The FCC Acting Executive Chairman, Hon. Kayode Oladele who stated this when the management of the Police Services Commission (PSC) visited the headquarters of the FCC in Abuja said, the principles of federal character can be more effectively integrated into the recruitment, training and promotion of police officers.

Addressing his guest, Oladele said: “This meeting is not only a demonstration of inter-agency cooperation but also a testament to our shared commitment to the ideals of fairness, justice, equity, and national cohesion as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“By working together to ensure fairness and balanced representation in law enforcement institutions, we are laying the foundation for a stronger sense of belonging, trust in public institutions, and sustainable peace across the country. A diverse and inclusive police force is better positioned to build public confidence, deter insecurity, and serve all citizens without bias thereby reinforcing the pillars of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“The Police Service Commission, as the institution responsible for appointments, promotions, and disciplinary control in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), plays a crucial role in the administration of justice and the security architecture of our nation. Your responsibilities intersect significantly with the constitutional mandate of the Federal Character Commission, particularly in the area of equitable representation and inclusiveness in the composition and operations of the police force.

“As you are aware, Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) charges all organs of government including security agencies like the police to reflect the federal character of Nigeria in their composition, so as to promote national unity and give every section of the country a sense of belonging.

“Permit me to emphasize that the mandate of the Federal Character Commission extends beyond ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of government. It also includes non-governmental entities and private enterprises where public interest, equity, and national diversity are at stake. This broad mandate underscores our collective responsibility both in the public and private sectors to ensure that opportunities, appointments, and representations reflect the plural nature of our country. No sector, whether private or public, is exempt from the duty to uphold fairness and foster unity through equal opportunities for all citizens.

“Your visit today therefore presents a valuable opportunity for us to deepen collaboration, share ideas, and harmonize our efforts toward achieving the common goal of building a more inclusive, equitable, and secure Nigeria. We are particularly interested in exploring how the principles of federal character can be more effectively integrated into the recruitment, training and promotion of police officers.

“A Nigeria Police Force that truly reflects the diversity of our great country is not only a constitutional mandate, but a practical strategy for ensuring peace, security, and social harmony. When communities see themselves represented in the security agencies that serve them, trust is built, cooperation is enhanced, and a sense of national ownership is reinforced. Such a police force is more likely to maintain law and order effectively, engage communities with cultural sensitivity, and reduce civil resistance including marginalization, and agitation that often arise from feelings of exclusion or domination . Diversity in policing fosters legitimacy, strengthens preventive security architecture, and promotes national security.

“The FCC is therefore open to forging strategic partnerships that will help institutionalize equity without sacrificing merit.

“We believe that through robust engagement, we can design frameworks and joint action plans that support compliance, transparency, and capacity building especially in sensitive sectors such as law enforcement.

“As we welcome you here today, I want to reaffirm the FCC’s readiness to work closely with the Police Service Commission in monitoring and ensuring federal character compliance in the Nigeria Police Force. We are confident that this partnership will serve the best interests of our people and contribute to a safer and more secured united nation.”