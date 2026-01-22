FCC Image Must Be Redeemed – Omidiran

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Motunrayo Omidiran, has declared that the image of the Commission must be redeemed, insisting that the era of compromise, waiver abuse, and recruitment irregularities in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) is over.

Omidiran made the declaration on Thursday at the FCC Headquarters in Abuja, shortly after the swearing-in of Board members by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

She lamented that the Commission had, over the past three decades, lost its sense of direction, adding that practices such as “replacement recruitment” by MDAs were against established employment rules.

The FCC Chairman also frowned at the frequent granting of waivers to MDAs, stressing that such waivers would no longer be tolerated under her leadership.

Addressing newly inaugurated commissioners and management staff, Omidiran said the oath of office administered by the President was a reminder of the rare privilege and responsibility entrusted to them by the Nigerian state.

“This is a trust and a rare privilege by a wonderful nation, having been selected from millions of Nigerians to serve. We must be ready to pay back handsomely to the nation,” she said.

She urged board members not to betray the confidence reposed in them by President Tinubu and their respective states, expressing optimism about working together harmoniously over the next five years to effect meaningful change.

Speaking on the mandate of the Commission, Omidiran explained that the Federal Character Principle, as enshrined in the Constitution, was designed to harness Nigeria’s diversity to promote national unity and cohesion. However, she admitted that the Commission had fallen short of expectations.

She recalled that the FCC was established by Decree No. 34 of 1996, following recommendations of the 1994/1995 Constitutional Conference, with the objective of ensuring fairness, equity, and justice in the distribution of political and bureaucratic offices, socio-economic amenities, and infrastructural facilities across the country.

According to her, both the 1999 Constitution and the Federal Character Enabling Act assign the Commission two core mandates: Ensuring fair and equitable distribution of public service positions across federal and state institutions, including the armed forces, police, security agencies, and government-owned enterprises; Ensuring equitable distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities among the federating units.

Omidiran described it as regrettable that the Commission’s role in promoting fairness and justice had been eroded over time, calling for what she termed a “surgical rebirth” of the institution.

“Years of leadership failure, gross misuse of power, and lack of political will have rendered the Commission ineffective. Institutional failure has also hindered the execution of our second mandate, which should have been a game changer for inclusive development,” she said.

She acknowledged that public perception of the FCC was at its lowest ebb, declaring an immediate state of emergency in all operations of the Commission to rebuild public trust and align with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Omidiran warned MDAs and stakeholders that the era of business-as-usual was over, stressing that blanket waivers, recruitment splitting, and replacement hiring would no longer be allowed.

“The era of job racketeering is over. Commissioners, staff, and stakeholders must not tarnish the image of this Commission,” she said.

She concluded by urging members of the Board to approach their assignment with integrity, teamwork, and patriotism, noting that the FCC was not created merely to share appointments but to ensure every Nigerian has a sense of belonging and justice.

“With faith, unity, and dedication, we shall reposition the Federal Character Commission and leave behind a legacy of fairness, justice, and balanced development for generations to come,” Omidiran said.