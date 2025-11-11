FCC Holds Workshop On Online Submission Of Nominal Roll Data For MDAs

To deepen federal character at the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government, the Federal Character Commission is holding a two-day sensitisation workshop for desk officers of MDAs on online submission of Nominal Roll Format and Processes.

The event is holding at the ICT centre of the Nassarawa State University Keffi, Nassarawa State. The Chairman of the Commission, Kayode Oladele, in his remarks to declare the event open said: “This event represents a critical moment in our collective journey to reposition the Commission and the MDAs for greater efficiency, transparency and service delivery through the power of digital innovation.

“Today, we are taking a bold step from the analog past to the digital future, from manual records to real-time data, from inefficiency to innovation. “For decades, the Nigerian public service has depended largely on paper-based systems: files, ledgers and endless paperwork.”