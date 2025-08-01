FCC: Diverse, Inclusive Police Builds Confidence, Deters Insecurity

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) yesterday empathised the advantages of federal character in police recruitments and promotions, saying it builds confidence and deter insecurity.

Acting Chairman Kayode Oladele said this when he received the Police Services Commission (PSC) hierarchy.

He said: “By working together to ensure fairness and balanced representation in law enforcement institutions, we are laying the foundation for a stronger sense of belonging, trust in public institutions, and sustainable peace across the country.

“A diverse and inclusive police force is better positioned to build public confidence, deter insecurity, and serve all citizens without bias thereby reinforcing the pillars of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“The PSC, as the institution responsible for appointments, promotions, and disciplinary control in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), plays a crucial role in the administration of justice and the security architecture of our nation.

Your responsibilities intersect significantly with the constitutional mandate of the Federal Character Com – mission, particularly in the area of equitable representation and inclusiveness in the composition and operations of the police force.