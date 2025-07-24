FCC Decries Poor Funding, Reaffirms Commitment To Equity

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, has lamented the agency’s poor funding, revealing that its ₦6 billion allocation for 2025 is mostly consumed by recurrent expenditure.

Speaking with journalists at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, Oladele disclosed that the FCC has drawn the attention of the Ministry of Finance to its financial challenges.

Despite the funding constraints, he affirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to upholding equity and balance in its operations. According to him, the FCC is guided not just by constitutional mandate, but also by moral responsibility and the principles of justice, inclusiveness, and national integration.

He stressed the importance of a strong working relationship with the media, which he described as critical partners in the federal government’s efforts to address the needs of citizens.

“Fairness, balance, and national integration are the foundation of the Commission’s work. We must collaborate with the media to ensure objective reporting on employment and job distribution,” Oladele said.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s mission as established in Section 153(1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandates it to promote fairness and national unity by ensuring that federal appointments and the distribution of infrastructure reflect the country’s diversity.

“Our mission is to give every Nigerian regardless of state, ethnicity, or religion a sense of belonging in the national space. This is not just a constitutional obligation; it is a moral imperative,” he stated.

While reiterating the need to share accurate data in the national interest, he emphasized that the FCC is fully committed to promoting justice, equity, and national cohesion.

Oladele, however, expressed concern over widespread misconceptions about the agency’s role, particularly in employment matters.

“Often, the Commission is blamed for things it knows nothing about, especially in matters of employment and allocation of positions. There is also a public perception that the Commission does not follow due process, which is not true,” he said.

Highlighting the gravity of the agency’s financial woes, Oladele explained that out of the ₦6 billion allocated to the FCC in the 2025 budget, over ₦5.3 billion was expended on overheads alone.

“I am, however, glad that the federal government is looking into the challenges facing the FCC,” he added.

Oladele also expressed satisfaction working under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom he described as a listening leader committed to citizens’ welfare.

He reiterated the Commission’s directive mandating all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to submit their nominal rolls to enable the FCC to evaluate compliance with the federal character principle and assess character index balance.

He particularly commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for being the first agency to comply with the directive issued recently.