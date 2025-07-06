FCC Crisis: FG Appoints Acting Chairman, As Dankaka, 35 Commissioners’ Tenure Expire

Adhering to the cry and protest of the staff of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) on the reappointment of the former Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Muheeba Farida Dankaka, the Federal Government has appointed the Commissioner representing Ogun State, Hon.Kayode Oladele, as the Acting Executive Chairman.

Hon. Oladele is the only Commissioner whose tenure has not come to an end.

All other Commissioners’ tenure expired on 28 June 2025.

The letter titled: “Expiration of Tenure as Executive Chairman Federal Character Commission,” from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation signed by Ikyenge Tyokase Francis, Director in the Office of the SGF, reads: “I am directed to convey the directive of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation regarding the expiration of your Tenure as Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), which comes to an end July 1 2025.

“In view of this development and in line with extant administrative procedures governing the handover process in public service institutions as well as that of the circular with circular reference No. SGF.50/S.11/C.2/268 dated 4th December 2017 (copy attached for ease of reference) you are hereby requested to formally conclude all outstanding official matters and handover the reins of leadership of the Commission to the Commissioner on ground by close of business on Tuesday 1st July, 2025.

“This directive is to ensure seamless transition, uninterrupted operations and continued discharge of the Commission’s constitutional mandate pending the appointment of a substantive Chairman. You are further requested to ensure that the designated Commissioner is adequately briefed and furnished with all relevant documents, records and assets under your custody to facilitate a smooth handover.

“While appreciating your services to the nation and wishing you the very best in your future endeavours, please accept as always, the assurances of the esteemed regards of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”

It would be recalled that the staff of the FCC had protested against the reappointment of the former Executive Chairman.

They had alleged incompetence and high-handedness of the Executive Chairman, as said, “There’s no water. There’s no security. All our state offices have been rendered redundant. All our state offices have been shut down. There’s no light, no water, salaries of contract staff she does not pay.

“What this woman is doing for the past five years is to negotiate slots for MDAs (Ministries, Departments, and Agencies). What we are saying is that Nigeria can be better, if the Federal Character is functional, insecurity will reduce if Federal character is functional, if distribution of jobs, amenities can go round Nigeria what is the call for agitation.”