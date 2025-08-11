FCC Commends Ministry Over Job Vacancies Advertisements

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has commended the Ministry of Education for insisting that Parastatals and Agencies under it place advertisements for vacancies in their offices.

The Commission, which stated this in a statement from the Director of Public Affairs & Communication, Chizea Chukwudi, on Monday, said that is the way to go given the relevant rules of the commission.

It would be recalled that most MDAs do not advertise job vacancies in their organisation when they carry out employment.

This situation has led to many job seekers not knowing when agencies carry out employment.

Chizea, in a statement issued on Monday, said, “We wish to commend the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa and the Federal Ministry of Education for the recent directive mandating all Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria to publicly advertise all approved vacancies.

“This bold directive, which requires institutions to publish available positions in at least two national daily newspapers, on their websites, and in relevant academic and professional journals, is in line with the Commission’s circular on the procedure for recruitment into the federal public service dated 1st September 2014 and aligns strongly with the core principles of fairness, equity, and inclusiveness as enshrined in the Federal Character Commission (Establishment, etc.) Act Cap F7 LFN 2004.

“The Commission affirms its support for the move, noting that it will curb favouritism and enhance national unity by ensuring open access to federal job opportunities for all qualified Nigerians

“The Commission remains fully committed to working in partnership with the Ministry of Education and other MDAs to build a public service that reflects the diversity of our great nation, fosters national unity, and upholds merit, equity, and justice.”