FCC Commends FG On Adherence To Infrastructural Distribution

With the release of the Federal Government’s distribution of infrastructure among the six geopolitical zones by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has commended the Nigerian Government for adhering to the Federal Character principles.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation on Sunday gave a breakdown of Infrastructures in the six geopolitical zones in the present administration, with the North having 52% and the South 48% of the infrastructural distribution.

However, reacting to this, the Acting Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Hon Kayode Oladele, has expressed satisfaction with the distribution.

Oladele expressed his commendation in his office during a meeting with the Chief Executive Officers of some MDAS in Abuja recently.

The Acting Chairman, in a statement from the Director Public Affairs and Communication, Chizea Christopher Chukwudi, said the distribution reflects the spirit and intent of the Federal Character principle as enshrined in section 14(3) of the 199 Constitution, which directs the government to ensure fair and equitable distribution of socioeconomic amenities and infrastructures across Nigeria’s various federating units.

His words: “The data provided by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation shows that all the six geopolitical regions are currently receiving significant federal government attention in the design and execution of critical infrastructure, from roads and rail projects to healthcare and energy facilities This balanced approach is further demonstrated by the establishment of regional development commissions and the near-equal share of projects between the North (52%) and the South (48%).”

Chizea said further, “Hon Oladele commends the federal government for integrating the Federal Character Principle in infrastructure distribution, ensuring that no region is left behind.

“He said the Federal government is prioritising projects that foster national integration, such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, Badagry–Sokoto Superhighway, and the rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor.

“He went further to commend the federal government for extending social and economic benefits nationwide, including job creation, healthcare upgrades, and energy development.

“The FCC Boss reiterates that sustainable national unity can only be achieved when all Nigerians see and feel the presence of government in their communities.

He, therefore, urges continuous monitoring, transparency, and consultation to sustain public confidence and ensure that the principles of fairness and inclusivity remain central to governance.”

The Director quoted the Acting Chairman as saying, “As part of our mandate, we will continue to work with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to monitor project implementation and ensure that equity is not just a policy on paper but a practical reality in the daily lives of citizens across all zones”.