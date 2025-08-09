FCC Chair Seeks Staff Salary Increase To Boost Performance

The Acting Executive Chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon Kayode Oladele, has decried the poor salary of the staff of the Commission.

According to him, the staff need a better salary to boost their performance.

Oladele, who stated this when senior retired staff paid him a visit, reiterated the determination and commitment of his administration in ensuring prompt payment of the FCC’s Retirees’ outstanding retirement benefits.

According to the statement from the Director of Public Affairs and Communication, Chizea Christopher Chukwudi, Oladele disclosed the above during the appreciation visit by some retired members of staff of the Commission, led by the Former Director, Comrade Sunday Eteng, in his office at the Federal Character Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “The visit was necessitated by the initial payment of retirement benefits to ten (10) retired staff. The Acting Executive Chairman appreciated them for the visit, as well as noting the number of years they had spent in the service of the commission before retirement.

“He remarked that, as a politician, the highest number of years he could serve is just ten years compared to some of them who have served more than twenty-nine years and above.

He stated that he operates an open-door policy and would be pleased to receive any one of them who wishes to visit him, as he hopes to rely on their advice based on their wealth of experience in the Commission.

He added that their visit was not unexpected; he would have wished he could organise a training program for staff, to be anchored by some of them, if not for the present paucity of funds in the commission.

“The Acting Executive Chairman, who confirmed that the staff welfare of the commission is poor and nonexistent, which was instrumental to the low morale of staff and said that “to whom much is given, much is equally expected”.

He therefore pledged that during his administration, the right thing would be done and staff welfare would be prioritised.

“Speaking further, Hon. Oladele affirmed his determination to provide solution to some of the challenges highlighted by the retirees and charged the Director of Finance and Account of the Commission, Comrade Toms Seisie to make adequate budgetary provisions available for the retirees with a cash back plan in his subsequent plans and ensure that no fewer than 20 other retirees are paid in addition to the initial 10 payments.”

Earlier, according to the Director, the former Director of Human Resources, who led the other retired Directors and some senior Staff, on this important appreciation visit, commended the swift and timely intervention of the Acting Executive Chairman, who authorised the immediate payment of some of their long-outstanding entitlements.

He added that the appointment of Hon Oladele was a divine arrangement and prayed for his confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the commission.

“He took his time to itemise their challenges to the Executive Chairman, ranging from employment opportunities for their children and non-payment of transfer allowances, among several others,” he said.

At the meeting were: Mr Damboyi Mishelie, former Director of Finance and Accounts, Hajia Aisha Jubril, former Director of Special Duties/Consultant to the Commission, Hajia Hawa Mohammed, former Director, Monitoring and Enforcement, Alh. Bashir Shuwa, former Director General Service, among other retired staff of the commission.